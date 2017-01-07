There’s that small problem of the 762 murders…

Via Daily Caller:

The University of Chicago is seeking some creativity from its students to improve their city’s crime-ridden image.

According to The College Fix, the university’s admission’s office is offering a $500 cash prize to student tour guides who can find “a creative way to dispel the negative perception” that the city is somehow less than safe.

In an email first obtained by The Chicago Maroon, Colleen Belak, the assistant director of admissions at the university, asked students to think hard about how their city is depicted.

“If you’ve paid attention to the national news (or Donald Trump’s tweets) over the last few months, you’ll notice that the city of Chicago is often painted with a broad brush as an ‘unsafe’ or ‘scary’ place to reside,” Belak wrote.

Keep reading…