Democrats don’t care about everyday Americans.

Via The Blaze:

Kellyanne Conway, special adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, appeared on “The O’Reilly Factor” Friday and reminded guest host Eric Bolling that there were data breaches under President Barack Obama’s watch — of private citizens’ information.

The bulk of the discussion centered on the report Trump received Friday from the intelligence community regarding the role of Russia in the 2016 election and their alleged attempt to influence the outcome of the election.

Conway told Bolling there was no clear evidence in the report that even one vote was “moved” away from Hillary Clinton to Trump as a result of any hacking, and agreed with Bolling that the pressure from the left to investigate the Russian “hacking” was largely political.

Conway also questioned why there was no “uproar” when the confidential information of private citizens was released following a hack of the Office of Personnel Management under Obama’s watch in 2015.

“It’s been talked about how the DNC was hacked, the Pentagon was hacked, the White House was hacked. Why wasn’t everybody in this uproar when 21 million records were hacked in our Office of Personnel Management, basically a government organ?” Conway pushed. “Twenty-one million private, confidential records of Americans, what was the punishment then? How many operatives were expelled? You know, who was up in arms?”

