So what you’re saying is Mexico lets anyone across its borders? Didn’t think so…

Via NY Post:

Former Mexican president Vincente Fox questioned the legitimacy of President Elect Trump’s victory while insisting Mexico is “not paying for that fu—- wall” which he called a “racist monument.”

“Sr Trump, the intelligence report is devastating,” Fox tweeted Friday after news about Russian interference in the presidential election.

“Losing election by more than 3M votes and in addition this. Are you a legitimate president?”

