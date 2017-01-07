Appears to be the targeted shooting of an American diplomat.

Via Yahoo News:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors said Saturday they are searching for a gunman who opened fire on an official of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Guadalajara.

The Attorney General’s Office said Saturday the official was wounded in the attack Friday in Guadalajara.

Surveillance video of the attack shows the gunman following the official in a parking garage. The official, whose name was not released, was dressed in shorts.

The shooting appeared to be a direct attempt to kill the consular employee.

Keep reading…