Domonique took down a nice-sized buck and put meat on the table. That’s quite an accomplishment for a 9 year old girl, and one that she and her family are rightfully proud of. Utterly shameful that a misinformed teacher would publicly shame her for such an accomplishment. Worse that the school principal would not stand up to a student being bullied by a spiteful teacher.

HT: Badger Pundit