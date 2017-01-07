Abortion isn’t ‘welcoming’.

Via Washington Times:

A pro-life group in Canada recently suffered a legal setback over buying bus ads because its message was deemed not “safe and welcoming.”

Calgary-based Canadian Center for Bioethical Reform (CCBR), was on the losing end of a Dec. 22 ruling by Justice C.S. Anderson of the Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta. The judge found that ads CCBR wanted to run in Grande Prairie might cause “psychological harm to women who have had an abortion.”

The court ruled that existing ads with a developing child at 7 weeks’ and 16 weeks’ gestation were unacceptable for public consumption, given the city’s laws, but that other versions would be considered by officials.

“If government can tell its citizens what’s upsetting and what isn’t upsetting in their speech, then democracy is threatened and, indeed, progress is threatened,” Carol Crosson, legal counsel for the CCBR, told LifeSiteNews on Thursday.

Joyce Arthur of the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada agreed with the judge’s opinion that CCBR’s ads “vilify women who have chosen, for their own reasons, to have an abortion.”

