Gee, they’re were lying? Who would have guessed?

Via Daily Caller:

The Democratic National Committee emails released by Wikileaks were not forged by the Russians, U.S. intelligence agencies said in a report Friday, putting to rest a prominent Democrat talking point regarding the emails.

“Disclosures through Wikileaks did not contain any evident forgeries,” the report from the Director of National Intelligence states, adding that Russia likely chose to release the emails to Wikileaks because of its reputation for authenticity. The report says the assessment was made by the intel community with a high level of confidence.

