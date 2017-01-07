Putting their liberal arts and women’s studies degrees to use.

Via Tucson Com:

On Jan. 21, thousands of people will descend upon Washington, D.C., for the Women’s March on Washington. Residents in Tucson are holding their own march on the same day in solidarity.

Marea Jenness, a biology teacher at Tucson High Magnet School, is one of the organizers of the local march. Jenness said many people can’t make it to Washington, so Tucson will be one of 200 sister marches being organized worldwide.

Jenness organized a banner- and sign-making party at the Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave., on Friday. About 50 people showed up to make signs.

Stacy Renner, a retired teacher, says she has never really been politically active. “I’m a little frightened at what’s going to happen,” she says, “women are a powerful entity and we are voters.” After the election Renner asked herself what she can do. Participating in the march is one of the many things she’s planning.

The march is open to anyone who believes that women’s rights are human rights, a phrase famously coined by Hillary Clinton. Travis Glaab and his son, William, came to support the cause. William Glaab believes everybody is the same and should not be treated differently.

