Now there may be more in the classified report. But again, just like with the FBI-DHS report, evidence is underwhelming. Talks more about generally known info, like RT is a Kremlin arm, which everyone already knew.

Via Daily Caller:

Few expected the declassified report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Russian hacking to contain many bombshells. But even by those lowered standards, the 25-page report is being called “disappointing,” “underwhelming” and “very thin” by national security experts and reporters.

The ODNI report concludes, as expected, that Russian president Vladimir Putin directed spy agencies to engage in a campaign of cyber attacks against U.S. political groups, think tanks, and businesses. It also states that Putin sought to undermine Hillary Clinton and to meddle in the U.S. democratic process.

The Kremlin’s goals shifting during its hacking campaign, the report states. At various points, Russia’s intelligence agencies hoped to help Donald Trump’s electoral chances by directing the release of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign.

But as Election Day neared and most of the world believed that Clinton would beat the Republican, Putin and his comrades were resigned merely to undermine a President Clinton as much as they could.

But while all of those conclusions could very well be true — and more evidence is assuredly contained in classified versions of the document that were given to the White House and Congress — the declassified version of the report — the only one on which public opinion can be formed — contains no evidence to back it up.

Keep reading…