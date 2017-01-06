He also said he wanted to prioritize cube security.

Via Free Beacon:

President-elect Donald Trump touted a “constructive” meeting with intelligence community leaders on Friday, after receiving a briefing on the results of a comprehensive investigation into the alleged Russian hacking related to the U.S. presidential election.

Trump has been criticized for treating the conclusion of the U.S. intelligence community that Russia was behind the election cyber attacks with skepticism. Trump offered up few details on the briefing he received Friday, but claimed that the cyber attacks, which he did not directly attribute to Moscow, had “absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election.”

“I had a constructive meeting and conversation with the leaders of the intelligence community this afternoon,” Trump said in a statement released by the transition team Friday. “I have tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of this community to our great nation.”

“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups, and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses, and organizations, including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines,” Trump said. “There were attempts to hack the Republican National Committee, but the RNC had strong hacking defenses and the hackers were unsuccessful.”

