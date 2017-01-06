Sometimes, our worst plagues are those we create for ourselves.

Via Fox News:

On the morning of Oct. 27, soon after a pickax-wielding man demolished Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a woman in a gray sweatshirt arrived on the scene to protect the vandalized monument.

She carried a number of handwritten signs in support of the then-presidential candidate. “20 Million Illegals and Americans Sleep on the Streets in Tents. Vote Trump,” read one. “Obama Threw Us Under the Bus,” read another.

“I’m gonna stay here and watch this and make sure nobody touches it,” the woman was quoted as saying.

But before long she was surrounded, harassed and cursed at. A man tore up her signs, and — with a growing crowd of tourists, passersby and the media watching — she wound up lying on the pavement. A bystander recorded the incident and posted it on YouTube.

The woman’s name remained unknown for a few days, until police located her. They identified her as Denise Scott, a 69-year-old homeless woman living on the streets of Los Angeles.

But despite the efforts of more than 1,000 Americans who are trying to help her, including President-elect Trump himself, she may stay that way. You can’t solve the problem of homelessness with money alone.

Rescuing Denise Scott has provided a “big lesson in the epidemic of homelessness,” said Justin Best, a U.S Marine living in Florida who launched a GoFundMe page that so far has raised $38,555 to help Scott.

