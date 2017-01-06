Still in denial?

Via Daily Caller:

Former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush decided not to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to a Wednesday report from the Tampa Bay Times.

The former Florida governor won’t join his brother, former President George W. Bush, and sister-in-law, former First Lady Laura Bush, at the inauguration. The report mentioned the last inauguration Jeb attended was former President Ronald Reagan’s, when his father was sworn in as vice president.

