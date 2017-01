Kudos to Biden for doing the right thing, as his office demanded.

Via Washington Examiner:

Vice President Joe Biden on Friday shut down a Democratic challenge to the congressional certification

“It is over,” he said when the third challenge was lodged by a House Democrat, to a rousing cheer from Republicans.

Biden later gaveled down similar protests from Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz. Jackson Lee stood four times to protest, but each time was shut down by Biden.

Keep reading…