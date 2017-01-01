Isn’t this crap usually the province of Salon?

Via Cosmopolitan:

After giving him up for adoption 30 years ago, a mother in England recently reunited with her son and fell in love with him, and now plans on having his child.

According to an exclusive story in New Day, a new, tabloid-esque newspaper in the U.K., Kim West, 51, placed her, Ben Ford, 32, for adoption just a week after he was born. The paper says the two were brought back together when Ben sent his biological mother a letter in 2013, and have been in a romantic and sexual relationship for two years — Ben reportedly left his wife to be with his mother. As Kim told New Day, she realized the reunion was about more than a family affair when she started having “sexy dreams” about her son.

