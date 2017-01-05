Some list.

Via NY Post:

Flip on your TV and the news is grim. Wall Street soars while small towns shutter Main Street stores. Our government’s computer systems are regularly hacked, the IRS is targeting citizens instead of just (over)taxing them, and the VA is killing the veterans they’re supposed to heal. Racial tensions are through the roof, with another city going up in flames every few months. Our leaders blame the heavy hand of police instead of mobs hurling Molotovs.

Syria, Iraq and Libya are in ruins as ISIS inspires terror around the globe. The Russian bear is on the prowl, and China continues to expand its military influence in Asia and beyond. As our enemies slap each other on the back, our allies weep at our incompetence.

