Ugh.

Via USA Today:

Maybe he’s born with it, too!

Male beauty vlogger Manny Gutierrez, known on Instagram and YouTube as “MannyMua,” has become the first male face of Maybelline. He shared the news that he’s starring in the brand’s Big Shot Mascara campaign with fellow social media star Shayla Mitchell. “Honestly I couldn’t be more honored thrilled!” he wrote. “Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me!”

Keep reading….