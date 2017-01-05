“How to get millions for a total futile exercise”- new video course by Dr. Jill Stein. Have your credit card ready, operators are waiting…

Via Red Alert Politics:

Almost like it was out of the movie The Producers, Jill Stein must have realized you can make a lot more money and get a lot more attention for a losing campaign than for a winning one. That’s exactly how her recount efforts played out.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the former Green Party nominee would receive a $2 million refund for her efforts to get a failed presidential recount in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Stein told the Free Beacon that wouldn’t personal pocket the money and instead use it to create a new voter integrity group.

The Green Party nominee raised more money for her recount effort than she did for both her presidential bids in 2012 and 2016 combined, a total of $7.3 million. She spent nearly $600,000 of that quickly failed recount on consultants and staff, which may have been more than they earned working on her campaign.

