Walls for me, not for thee.

Via TMZ:

President Obama is taking a cue from Donald Trump … he’s building himself a wall.

We got photos of construction at Obama’s soon-to-be D.C. rental. You also see construction in the garage. As we reported, it will become an office with a bathroom.

We broke the story … the rental will be home until Sasha graduates so the Obamas needed the property outfitted for the Secret Service and … it needed more fortification.

BTW … he’s getting a new neighbor. Ivanka Trump and fam are moving nearby to a rental.

At least the landlords know the checks will clear.

