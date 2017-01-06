Good job, folks!

Via Free Beacon:

The House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday repudiating both the United Nations Security Council for voting to condemn Israel over its settlement activity and the Obama administration for allowing the measure to pass.

The House resolution had bipartisan support, with 342 members voting in favor of it. Eighty lawmakers did not back the measure, 76 of whom were Democrats, and four only voted “present.” A majority of Democrats, 109, voted for the resolution, and all but four Republicans supported it.

The motion, House Resolution 11, was introduced by Reps. Ed Royce (R., Calif.) and Eliot Engel (D., N.Y.), the chairman and ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, respectively.

Keep reading…