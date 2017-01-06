Every situation is different. There are cases where black and white people have pointed guns at cops and not been shot. But generally, if you do, whether you’re black or white or rich or poor isn’t going to stop that cop from defending himself and rightfully so. Even if your Mom owns ‘half of Times Square’.

Via NY Post:

He’s the scion of an influential New York family filled with bankers, politicians and a federal judge.

His great-grandmother is among the Big Apple’s legendary newspaper publishers — late, longtime Post owner Dorothy “Dolly” Schiff.

But Patrick Allen chose a different path in life, and was shot three times by cops on Staten Island on Thursday when a night of test-firing illegal guns with a buddy went horribly wrong.

“His mom owns half of Times Square,” said a stunned building super who knows Allen’s dad.

Keep reading…