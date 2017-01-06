This from the administration of one of the most childish and immature presidents ever. Pot kettle black…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Joe Biden told President-elect Donald Trump Thursday to “grow up.”

Biden dismissed a Trump complaint on Twitter about how the Obama administration has handled the transition. The vice president told “PBS NewsHour” in an interview: “Grow up, Donald. Grow up. It’s time to be an adult.”

Biden said of Trump: “You’re president. You’ve got to do something. Show us what you have.”

