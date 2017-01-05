Chokers are ladies accessories FYI.

Via Daily Beast:

On Wednesday, noted man Matt Lauer went where few talk show hosts have gone before, pulling down his starched collar to reveal a delicate black choker. Lauer’s Today Show bit basically consisted of him outing himself as a choker never-nude.

“Chokers for men are a thing now too,” he insisted to his talk show compatriots. “ASOS has a wide selection of male chokers, some in velvet and others in cotton…they’re late to the game because, guys, I have been wearing a choker for years.”

It may have just been one inch of ribbon, but Lauer’s above-the-shoulder strip show was celebrated as a milestone for the “male choker”. Tweets were tweeted, think pieces were thought, and bad opinions were broadcast to the World Wide Web. One GQ writer bravely reported from the frontlines of male stupidity, in an article titled “Stop Men’s Choker Necklaces Before They Start”.

