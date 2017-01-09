Note that the countries of re-settlement are all in Europe and North America – none in a majority muslim country like Turkey, Saudi Arabia or the Gulf States. I have this funny feeling that all of this is about to change.

Via Washington Examiner:

The international organization that chooses refugees for new homes sends 62 percent to the United States, and only a handful are in need of emergency medical help or protection from potential attacks, according to a new analysis.

The United Nations Commissioner for Refugees reports that of the 134,044 it resettled in 2015, 82,491 went to the U.S. Canada received the second highest in 2015, 22,886, or just 17 percent.

This year, the U.N. is considering another 1,190,519 cases.

The Center for Immigration Studies on Thursday released its new analysis on the U.N. numbers and found several startling problems that could prompt a review of the process.

Key among the findings was that only a handful face immediate threats.

CIS immigration expert Nayla Rush found that just 0.4 percent were classified as emergency, which “necessitates removal from the threatening conditions within a few days, if not within hours.” Another 11 percent were classified “urgent.” That level, said the U.N., “applies to all cases where there are no immediate medical, social, or security concerns which would merit expedited processing. UNHCR expects decisions and departure within 12 months of submission.”

The majority, 88.56 percent, are classified normal.

In her report, titled “UN Report Shows Refugee System Needs Changes,” Rush explained, “Contrary to official UNHCR and U.S. claims, it is not necessarily the most vulnerable and urgent cases that are submitted for resettlement. The refugee system is broken. Instead of bringing refugees to the United States or other Western countries away from familiar and cultural settings, why not help them in their country of asylum and prepare them to return home as soon as possible? The West should stop using resettlement as a conscience alleviator.”