A bill that won’t be passed behind closed doors and in the middle of the night.

Via KAQY:

US Senator Bill Cassidy says he has a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, which will be more affordable and more effective for all Americans.

Cassidy entered the Senate with a promise to repeal and replace Obamcare. In his first year, he introduced the Patient Freedom Act, a market-based solution that gives patients the power by lowering costs, eliminating mandates, returning power over insurance to the states and giving patients the knowledge they need to make decisions regarding their health care.

Cassidy also introduced a second bill, The World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan in partnership with Congressman Pete Sessions, that empowers Americans to make their own healthcare decisions without discriminatory mandates and onerous regulations.

Cassidy’s remarks as prepared for delivery are below:

Mr. President I hear my Democratic colleagues praising Obamacare, saying that it has brought down prescription drug costs. Tell that to the senior who’s paying $6,000 for her medicine that, before, cost a fraction of that. We hear of how great insurance people now have is, but once again, say that to the person that has a $6,000 deductible that they have to pay out of pocket before they get any benefit and is effectively uninsured. I have notice there is a reluctance to use the term, the Affordable Care Act, there should be. When someone’s premium is $39,000 a year with a $6,000 deductible, their insurance is anything but affordable. And by the way those numbers are not an exaggeration. This is someone’s real insurance quote that they sent to me. I began this speech by calling into question my Democratic colleagues’ defense of Obamacare. But we can have common ground. I applaud the GOALS of the authors of the Affordable Care Act that wanted to have coverage for all. This is an important issue for me. As a doctor working in a hospital for the uninsured for 30 years, I saw working families with medical bills and pre-existing conditions, which eliminated their ability to buy insurance. All Americans should have health insurance, but Obamacare coerced Americans with mandates and took away their power to choose.

