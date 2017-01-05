So for those that think that Trump is somehow a Putin stooge, this would seem a strange choice, as Putin has a clear-eyed view about the negatives of Putin.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump prepared to nominate former Indiana senator Dan Coats as his own director of national intelligence, aides said Thursday, as the president-elect planned for a pivotal intelligence briefing.

Coats served two stints in the U.S. Senate, including experience on the Intelligence and Armed Services committees. An official familiar with the transition confirmed Coats’ likely selection, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.

Keep reading…