Inauguration Day can’t come soon enough.

Via CBS:

The torture of a teenager streamed live on Facebook is “despicable” but not a sign of worsening racial tensions, President Obama said Thursday in an interview with CBS 2 Special Contributor Jay Levine.

In a one-on-one conversation at the White House as Obama winds down his term in office, the president was asked about the state of race relations in America.

Obama said he doesn’t believe racial tensions have gotten worse, but that the public exposure is more prevalent in the digital age.

“In part because we see visuals of racial tensions, violence and so forth because of smart phones and the Internet,” the president said.

“What we have seen as surfacing, I think, are a lot of problems that have been there a long time.

