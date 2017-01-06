It’s a crime that Shaun King is stealing oxygen from productive members of society.

Via The Daily Caller:

Black justice writer Shaun King announced he will not speak out against the recent Chicago attack on a white man because black people are always held “super-responsible” for the crimes they commit.

King explained why he would not be speaking out on the Chicago assault against a white man who had “mental health challenges” at the New York Daily News.

A defense of the white man is not necessary because black people are usually held responsible for the crimes they commit, King claimed.

“This country does not need me to speak out on crimes committed by black folk because nobody in this country is held more responsible for the crimes they commit, and even the crimes they don’t commit, than black folk in America,” King wrote.

King also claimed that justice comes easy for white people, but not for black people — because of that, the assaulted white man does not need King to come to his defense.

