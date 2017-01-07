She has bigger ones than most of the Norwegian males.

Via BPR:

A Norwegian hairdresser is fighting back after being convicted and fined for booting a hijab wearing Muslim woman out of her establishment.

In September the hairdresser, Merete Hodne, was fined £800 for refusing to color the hair of Malika Bayan in Oct. 2015.

But Hodne has refused to pay the fine and has so far skirted a six-month prison sentence and has since appealed the ruling, Express reported.

Hodne is an activist against, what she calls, the “Mohammedanism of Europe” and believes the issue is political and not religious.

“To me the hijab is the same as an Isis flag. The hijab is a political symbol,” she told Stavanger Aftenblad.

“As a matter of principle, one cannot know if the person wearing it is a Mohammedan or if it is someone who believes that God has decided that they should wear the garment,” she said.

