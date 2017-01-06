No idea what the walkout will accomplish.

Via Campus Reform:

Students across the country are planning identical Inauguration Day walkouts under the headline “NATIONAL STUDENT WALKOUT AGAINST BIGOTRY & HATE” and the hashtags #ResistTrump and #OccupyInauguration.

A number of university student groups, primarily in California, have walkouts planned on January 20 with the same Facebook event description and list of demands, which include an end to police brutality, an end to Islamophobia, an extension of “reproductive rights,” and stoppage of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The Socialist Students of UCLA, the group holding the largest version of the nationwide walkout, currently has over 3,000 RSVPs.

The University of Minnesota, University of California-Santa Barbara, the Claremont College Consortium, UC Berkeley, and Temple University each have anywhere from 300 to more than 1,000 participants listed as “going” to their versions of the walkout, most of them planned by the student socialist clubs on campus.

“A huge national student strike will send a clear message to Trump, the billionaire class, and the Republican Party that we reject their agenda of bigotry, hate, and division; that we reject their corporate policies to gut our social services and education,” explains the description for the events.

