Delusional.

Via News Busters:

According to Washington Post journalist Dana Milbank on Thursday, Barack Obama is comparable to George Washington and a fictional Disney Demigod. Lamenting the fact that the outgoing President isn’t getting enough credit, the columnist referenced the 2016 film Moana and quoted from song lyrics where the deity Maui bragged about how amazing he is: “What can I say, except you’re welcome for the tides, the sun, the sky? Hey, it’s okay, it’s okay. You’re welcome.”

