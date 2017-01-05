Sick animals.

Via People Magazine:

Details are emerging about the four Chicago teens who were arrested in connection with the beating of a man after broadcasting the act via Facebook Live on Tuesday.

The parents of the victim, an 18-year-old special needs student, reported him missing Monday, telling police they had not heard from their son since dropping him off Saturday at a McDonald’s to meet with a friend in the Chicago suburb of Streamwood, according to the Chicago Tribune.

After the man was reported missing, his parents began getting text messages from someone “claiming to be holding him captive,” the outlet reported.

While investigating the texts, Streamwood police came across the 30-minute Facebook Live video showing the victim being tormented by his captors. Shortly after, Chicago police found the man who had been reported missing wandering the streets “in crisis,” according to police.

