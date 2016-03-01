Tolerance.

Via People:

Ellen DeGeneres and Pharrell Williams discussed singer Kim Burrell’s homophobic remarks during Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Burrell, who worked with Pharrell on the soundtrack to Hidden Figures and is a pastor, was supposed to appear on DeGeneres’ show to perform the song “I See a Victory.” But DeGeneres canceled her appearance after a video emerged of Burrell making anti-gay comments during a sermon. (Burrell later discussed the comments in a now-deleted Facebook Live video, saying,

“To every person that is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you because God loves you. But God hates the sin in you and me, anything that is against the nature of God. I’m called to do what God called me to do, and that’s it, and I do it with passion.”)

