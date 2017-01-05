Oh, please. Take that whine elsewhere…

Via Free Beacon:

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said Wednesday night that if Donald Trump ever appeared on her nighttime show, she would ask the president-elect if he intends on sending her or anyone else she knows “to a camp.”

Maddow made the comment during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” which airs on Bravo.

“[A viewer] wants to know if you booked Donald Trump on your show, what would your first question be?” host Andy Cohen asked.

Maddow rolled her head back and said “uh” with dramatic effect.

The crowd laughed.

“Are you going to send me or anybody that I know to a camp?” Maddow then said.

