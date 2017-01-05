So this naturally raises a question. If you’re saying they were hacked and you’re claiming to know who did it, wouldn’t it behoove you to look at the servers?

Via NY Post:

The FBI never bothered to inspect the Democratic National Committee’s infiltrated servers — despite claiming that the Russians were responsible for hacking the group’s servers, the according to a new report.

“The DNC had several meetings with representatives of the FBI’s Cyber Division and its Washington (DC) Field Office, the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, and U.S. Attorney’s Offices, and it responded to a variety of requests for cooperation, but the FBI never requested access to the DNC’s computer servers,” DNC deputy communications director Eric Walker said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Instead, the feds relied on an assessment by private tech company CrowdStrike, which was hired by the DNC to investigate the intrusion.

