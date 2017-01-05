More engaged? Like with a war or something?

U.S. Secretary of State’s John Kerry’s closing memo to President Barack Obama painted a rosy picture of the U.S. role in the world since Obama took office in 2008.

Kerry claimed Obama made the best of a bad situation, citing Obama’s inheritance of wars not his own in Iraq and Afghanistan, in addition to a grave economic crisis. Talking points seeking to validate Obama’s supposed success by blaming the past are a frequent and familiar direction for the Obama administration.

“The United States is more secure, more respected, and more engaged in the world,” the glowing memo states, adding that, “President Obama laid a stronger foundation for American leadership in the world.”

“I can say with confidence that the United States is more deeply engaged, in more places simultaneously, on more critical issues, with greater consequence than ever before in our nation’s history,” Kerry said, closing his introduction to the fawning memo.

The timing of the memo is particularly poignant, and comes just a week after the U.S. took the unprecedented move of snubbing Israel at the United Nations. The snubbing of one of America’s closest allies, prompted condemnation from British Prime Minister Theresa May, the new leader of America’s oldest ally.

