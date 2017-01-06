The common denominator is that the states people are leaving are all blue states with entrenched Democrat governments at all levels.

Via Breitbart:

United Van Lines names South Dakota as the state seeing the highest percentage of incoming moves for 2016.

With the exception of Vermont, states experiencing a high degree of inbound moving vans lie either west of the Mississippi or south of the Mason-Dixon Line. In contrast, states in the Rust Belt and Northeast disproportionately make up those seeing more outbound moving vans.

The departures tell a more interesting story than the destinations.

“The Northeast continues to experience a moving deficit with New Jersey (63 percent outbound), New York (63 percent) and Connecticut (60 percent) making the list of top outbound states for the second consecutive year,” the National Movers Study notes. “Pennsylvania (56 percent) also joined the top outbound list this year.”

