Shockingly, the Huffington Post’s editors had second thoughts and flushed the story down the memory hole.

Original headline.

Link has been scrubbed, now gives you this generic error message:

Here’s the cached version in its entirety before it gets scrubbed as well:

If you would like someone other than Donald Trump to be President of The United States, now is your chance to make that happen.

A flood of persuasive phone calls to Congresspersons and Senators before Congress votes at 1 pm Eastern on Friday, January 6 is all it might take.

How is this possible?

It’s actually quite straight-forward, according to a stunning and detailed report just released by a team of attorneys and researchers. According to this study, 50 Republican Electors in The Electoral College, by their failure to adhere to mandatory requirements in their own states, and thereby The United States Constitution, have just handed you that opportunity.

Here is the 1,000+ page (see Summary below) support for that conclusion, https://my.pcloud.com/publink/show?code=788otalK, a comprehensive story by Steven Rosenfeld on AlterNet, http://www.alternet.org/election-2016/least-50-trump-electors-were-illegitimately-seated-electoral-college-members, and the 3 simple facts:

To quote from the authors’ preface: : “Among the at least 50 Republican Electors that we identified, at least 16 Electors lived outside the Congressional Districts they represented, in violation of state statutory residency requirements, and at least 34 held dual offices, in direct violation of statutes prohibiting dual-office holding. Votes cast in a manner inconsistent with state law violate U.S. Constitution, Article II,

1. Donald Trump did not reach the required 270 Electoral Votes to become President of The United States

Despite having 304 Electors vote for him, an estimated 50 of these 304 Electors have, according to this exhaustive study, disqualified themselves, and their votes, by failing to meet the requirements of unforgiving and absolute State and Constitutional Law . . . as unforgiving as, say, the requirement, oft stated by Mr. Trump himself, that a President must be born in The United States and not Kenya.

2. A bipartisan team of attorney and researchers combed through voting records, residency and other data on EVERY one of these 304 Electors and determined that 50 violated one or more of the following 3 mandatory requirements:

a) They were not living in or registered to vote in the Congressional Districts that they represented in The Electoral College, an absolute requirement.

b) They were already elected officials and, as such, violated the absolute requirement that they not serve in two elected capacities.

c) Votes for President and Vice-President were made on the same ballot, in direct violation of the law.

3. Colin Powell can be elected President on January 6 if the following happens:

a) One of the 435 Members of The House of Representatives and One of the 100 Members of The Senate file a written objection to the legitimacy of the 50 votes from the estimated 50 Electors who are not Constitutionally allowed to have cast such votes.

b) The House and The Senate discuss these objections and confirm that at least 35 of these questioned voters and votes are, indeed, illegitimate under the law, bringing the total Electoral Votes for Donald Trump BELOW the 270 vote threshold to be elected President.

c) As such, the full House of Representatives would then vote for their choice of the top 3 Electoral Vote getters: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell (who received 3 Electoral Votes as compared to 1 for John Kasich, 1 for Bernie Sanders, 1 for Ron Paul and 1 for Faith Spotted Eagle). Each state delegation gets 1 vote and the candidate – be it Trump, Clinton or Powell – who gets 26 of the 50 votes is our next President and Commander-in-Chief.

The Path to a 26 State Vote Victory In The House of Representatives for Colin Powell

If all 13 states with a Democratic majority of Congresspersons vote for Colin Powell (realizing it is futile to vote for Hillary) he is halfway there and only 13 of the remaining 37 Republican States would have to vote for General Powell for him to become The 45th President of The United States.

One way for this to happen is if:

* The 3 states where there are almost as many Democrats as Republicans, Colorado (4-3), Arizona (5-4) and Wisconsin (5-3) have just one or two Republicans vote for Powell instead of Trump, and

* Maine, with 1 Republican and 1 Democrat, votes for Powell, and

* Utah, where Trump is not well loved, votes instead for Powell, and

* The one Congressperson delegations in Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming vote for General Powell, and

* Just 3 more out of the remaining 27 Republican states decide that America would be better off with the much loved and much respected General Colin Powell than Donald Trump.