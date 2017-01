They were yelling “f*ck white people” as they tortured the victim. So, yes, hate does have a color in this case, and it’s black.

Former Chicago cop on Facebook Live attack on man with special needs: “This is hate. And hate doesn’t have a color.” https://t.co/MekrSi9d8H pic.twitter.com/ihejFMUgLK — CNN (@CNN) January 5, 2017