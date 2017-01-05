Dear Chicago PD They SCALPED a man for being WHITE How more evidence of a HATE CRIME do you need??#BLMKidnappingpic.twitter.com/gObvt9cKKs — Boca Vista (@bocavista2016) January 5, 2017

The horrific case, which broke last night, involves a white 18 year old special needs man who went missing from a Chicago suburb and appears to have been held against his will by 4 black youths, one of whom he apparently knew from school. He was kicked, beaten, had his hair cut until it bled, made to crawl on the floor and drink from the toilet. All was caught live on Facebook, as the group mocked him, yelled at various points, ‘Fuck Donald Trump, Fuck white people”. The young victim was also made to say “Fuck Trump’ as they held a knife to him and made him crawl on the floor.

One of the videos posted to Facebook on the attack was labelled “#Trump Got Us #F*ckedup On My #DeadHomie.”

Here’s Detective Commander Kevin Duffin:

Although they are adults, they’re 18, kids make stupid deci–, I shouldn’t call them kids they’re legally adults, they’re young adults and they make stupid decisions. That certainly will be part of whether or not we seek a hate crime, determine whether or not this is sincere or stupid ranting and raving.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson also seemed to downplay whether it was a hate crime.

Johnson said the incident doesn’t appear to be politically motivated. “I think part of it is just stupidity,” Johnson said. “People ranting about something they think might make a headline. At this point we don’t have anything concrete to point (toward a hate crime) but we’ll keep investigating and let the facts guide us on how this concludes.”

Police said the victim had been traumatized and it was difficult to talk to him. They reported he was held for at least 24 hours and may have been held for as long as 48 hours.

This response may be one reason why Chicago is so unable to deal with its violent crime problem.

It’s hard to imagine how this is not politically or racially motivated given the remarks. Not to mention picking on a disabled person because they think they can.

If anything is a hate crime, this would appear to fit the bill.



