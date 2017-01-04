Just a tad over the top…

Via The Hill:

WikiLeaks is threatening CNN with a defamation lawsuit after a commentator called Julian Assange a “pedophile who lives in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.”

Former CIA counterterrorism official Phil Mudd used the term to describe Assange on CNN’s “New Day” on Wednesday morning while discussing the WikiLeaks founder’s interview with Fox News a night earlier.

“We have issued instructions to sue CNN for defamation … Unless within 48h they air a one-hour expose of the plot,” WikiLeaks tweeted Wednesday

