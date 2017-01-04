Via Daily Mail:

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has said a 14-year-old could have hacked into the emails of Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.

John Podesta’s emails were made public by the whistleblowing website and proved to be a hammer blow to the Democrat’s election campaign as she lost out to Trump.

In an interview, Assange revealed the campaign chairman’s password was ‘password’ and that he had responded to phishing emails.

The Wikileaks founder said he was 1,000 percent confident the Russians did not hack the Clinton campaign, adding Barack Obama was ‘trying to delegitimize the Trump administration’.

