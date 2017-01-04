One step elimination!

Via Daily Caller:

The House passed legislation Wednesday that would enable Congress to overturn, with a single vote, executive branch regulations finalized in the last 60 legislative days of an outgoing presidential administration.

“This is about accountability, transparency and ensuring job creators aren’t being crushed by droves of new regulations just before a President leaves office. Regulations, when necessary, should be implemented with time for a thorough public vetting and input from those impacted,” said California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, lead sponsor of the bill, in a statement. “I’m thrilled at the House’s quick passage of my bill and look forward to it becoming law so we can start the process of removing unnecessary regulations and helping Americans get back to work.”

