The Second Amendment shouldn’t be an issue after the SCOTUS rulings on Obamacare and gay marriage.

Via Townhall:

North Carolina Republican Richard Hudson introduced the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 for consideration in the House. If passed, the legislation would allow concealed carry holders in any state to travel across state lines without fear of criminal retribution.

“Our Second Amendment right doesn’t disappear when we cross state lines, and this legislation guarantees that. The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 is a common sense solution to a problem too many Americans face. It will provide law-abiding citizens the right to conceal carry and travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state codes or onerous civil suits,” Hudson released in a statement. “As a member of President-elect Trump’s Second Amendment Coalition, I look forward to working with my colleagues and the administration to get this legislation across the finish line.”

Keep reading…