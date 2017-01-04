Go, Granny, go Granny, go!

Via Daily Caller:

A 74-year-old grandmother from Texas shot at a burglar after the intruder broke into her home and pointed a gun at her face.

Before Rebbie Roberson even had to time to react, the gunman was in her living room.

“And when I started to get up, he was in here on me with a gun facing me right to my face,” Roberson told KSLA-12. “So I had to walk right out in front of him. I didn’t know if he was going to kill me or what.”

Fortunately for Roberson, she always keeps her firearm close by.

Keep reading…