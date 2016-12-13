Cowards.

Via The Blaze:

During the 2016 elections, a point of contention between President-elect Donald Trump and many other groups was his refusal to release his tax returns. Trump stated that the reason was because he was currently under audit, which caused a myriad of conspiracy theories to pop up, from him having ties to the Russians, to him having ties with the mafia. It should also be noted that many didn’t buy Trump’s excuse of being audited, as President Richard Nixon released his tax returns while under audit in 1973.

But with Trump’s tax returns still in the dark, Democrats from blue states such as New York, Massachusetts, California and Maine have announced that they will write legislation that will force candidates to have released five years worth of tax returns if they want to qualify for ballot access. This legislation, if passed, will prevent Trump from appearing these state ballots in next year’s election.