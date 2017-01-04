They had to work extra hard to have less credibility than MSNBC.

Via Washington Examiner:

CNN is less trusted by likely voters than its competitors at MSNBC and Fox News, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by Rasmussen Reports, said that 75 percent of likely voters tend to watch at least some cable news per week to keep up with politics. Among that group, 42 percent watch Fox News, 35 percent watch CNN, and 19 percent watch MSNBC.

However, the poll said a larger portion of Fox News and MSNBC viewers trust those networks.

Just 33 percent of those who watch CNN said they trusted the information they’re getting, compared to 43 percent for MSNBC. At Fox News, 50 percent said they trust the source.

The study was conducted on Jan. 2.