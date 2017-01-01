I’m shocked he didn’t win the GOP nomination.

Via Politico:

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is warning Republicans not to repeal Obamacare without voting in a replacement for the health care law on the same day.

“I think it’s imperative that Republicans do a replacement simultaneous to repeal,” Paul said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” cautioning that disaster in the form of insurance company bankruptcies and a “massive” bailout could follow a move to repeal the law without a new one in its place. “If they don’t, Obamacare continues to unravel.”

