Via CNN:

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof began making his case in court Wednesday as jurors weigh whether to give him a death sentence.

“There’s nothing wrong with me psychologically,” Roof said during his brief opening statement.

Three people who’d been sitting in the section of the courtroom reserved for friends and family of the victims walked out while Roof spoke. One said, “This is all crap,” as he left.

Roof, wearing a gray knit sweater and speaking so softly that people in the courtroom strained to hear him, told jurors to disregard the arguments his attorneys made in the earlier phase of the trial.

“Anything you heard from my lawyers in the last phase, I ask you to forget it,” he said. “That’s the last thing.”

