Why is that their business and sounds of questionable legality?

Via Daily Caller:

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking all its employees whether they are straight, gay, or “something else” in an effort to create a more “inclusive” workplace.

The Washington Free Beacon obtained a copy of the agency’s Sexual Orientation Gender Identity (SOGI) survey, which is part of a pilot program to voluntarily collect information on its employees.

The survey first asks the employee’s pay grade, supervisory status, education, age, marital status, and race, before inquiring, “What sex were you assigned at birth?”

