Ah SJWs, always finding new and creative ways to debase themselves!

Via PJ Media:

A pair of black women are selling subscription boxes to white people, telling them how to stand up for minorities — for a fee between $25 and $100 per month. This isn’t just their business model — it’s “a form of reparations.” It’s the latest form of Social Justice Warrior chic!

“Safety Pin Box’s message to guilty whites: If you want to do something, put money in a black woman’s pocket,” explained VICE News reporter Evan McMorris-Santoro, who spoke with the founders of Safety Pin Box, a subscription service targeting white guilt.

“The cash is in white people’s wallets,” Leslie Mac, a cofounder of the subscription service, told VICE News. She argued that white people feel a need to atone for white supremacy, and show that they are a “safe space” for people of color.

